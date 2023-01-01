Zillow Group, Inc., or simply Zillow, is an American online real estate database company that was founded in 2006, and was created by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink, former Microsoft executives and founders of Microsoft spin-off Expedia, Spencer Rascoff, a cofounder of Hotwire.com, David Beitel, Zillow's current chief technology officer, and Kristin Acker, Zillow's current senior vice president of experience design.Barton is the current CEO of Zillow, Inc.

Website: zillow.com

