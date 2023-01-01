UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other business software such as customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. In December 2020, the company filed confidentially for an initial public offering, and became public on April 21, 2021.

Website: cloud.uipath.com

