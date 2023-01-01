X PRo, formerly TweetDeck is a social media dashboard application for management of X (formerly Twitter) accounts. Originally an independent app, TweetDeck was subsequently acquired by Twitter Inc. and integrated into Twitter's interface. It is similar to Twitter's "Dashboard App" that was discontinued in 2016.Like other Twitter applications, it interfaces with the Twitter API to allow users to send and receive tweets and view profiles. It was the most popular Twitter application with a 23% market share as of June 2010, following only the official Twitter website with 45.7% share for posting new status updates.It can be used as a web app, MacOS app or a Chrome app.

Website: tweetdeck.twitter.com

