Squeaky
squeaky.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Squeaky app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Website: squeaky.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Squeaky. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.