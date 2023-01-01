Send Anywhere
send-anywhere.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Send Anywhere app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The easiest way to share files across all of your devices. Send files of any size and type, as many times as you want, all for free!
Website: send-anywhere.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Send Anywhere. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.