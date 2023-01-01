WebCatalogWebCatalog
Prezi is an Hungarian presentation software company founded in 2009, with offices in Budapest, San Francisco, and Riga.As of April 2018, Prezi had more than 100 million users who had created more than 325 million public presentations that have been viewed over 3.5 billion times.The word prezi is the short form of "presentation" in Hungarian.

