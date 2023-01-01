Prezi
prezi.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Prezi app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Prezi is an Hungarian presentation software company founded in 2009, with offices in Budapest, San Francisco, and Riga.As of April 2018, Prezi had more than 100 million users who had created more than 325 million public presentations that have been viewed over 3.5 billion times.The word prezi is the short form of "presentation" in Hungarian.
Website: prezi.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Prezi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.