WebCatalogWebCatalog
Kuda

Kuda

app.kuda.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Kuda app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Kuda, the money app for Africans licensed by the CBN. Zero maintenance fees, free transfers, automatic savings & investments. Join Kuda today!

Website: kuda.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kuda. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Winden

Winden

app.winden.co

Revolut

Revolut

app.revolut.com

LedgerX

LedgerX

app.ledgerx.com

Shpock

Shpock

shpock.com

INDmoney

INDmoney

indmoney.com

Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer

app.riamoneytransfer.com

DeskTime

DeskTime

desktime.com

T-Mobile MONEY

T-Mobile MONEY

secure.t-mobilemoney.com

Stockpile

Stockpile

stockpile.com

Slash

Slash

app.joinslash.com

Revlout

Revlout

app.revolut.com

Quicken

Quicken

app.quicken.com