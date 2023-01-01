Kuda
app.kuda.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Kuda app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Kuda, the money app for Africans licensed by the CBN. Zero maintenance fees, free transfers, automatic savings & investments. Join Kuda today!
Website: kuda.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kuda. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.