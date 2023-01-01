Gainesville and Ocala area news, weather, radar, sports, traffic, live newscasts, and more. From WOGX-TV FOX 51 News in Gainesville, your weather authority.

Website: wogx.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FOX 51 Gainesville. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.