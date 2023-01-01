CyberCompass is cloud-based compliance and risk management solution designed to help small to medium businesses manage, track, assess, and remediate cyber risks. It allows users to quickly identify vulnerabilities or risks in employee processes, vendor channels, or technologies, and ensure compliance with several protocols across GDPR, SECURETexas, NIST 800-171 and HIPAA regulations. Key features of CyberCompass include automated risk assessment, prioritization, audit reporting, and reminders. The solution enables users to create custom privacy and security policies or procedures, and track employee progress across training programs. It also allows managers to gain insight into employee completion and test scores for security or compliance training programs. Plus, businesses can create risk registers and remediation lists in prioritized orders, enforcing corrective actions on issues impacting results. Businesses can utilize CyberCompass to conduct automatic risk assessments with step-by-step corrective actions and monitor the change lifecycle. It allows users to generate custom audits and compliance reports through real-time dashboards.

Website: cybercompass.io

