百度众测
test.baidu.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the 百度众测 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Baidu public testing platform, everyone can test, complete small tasks, and get gift certificates and prizes all the time Baidu Crowdsourcing App is a new part-time platform under Baidu Public Test (test.baidu.com), which allows users to make money part-time by taking photos, collecting voices, recording videos, etc. Whether you are a college student, an office worker, a freelancer with a lot of free time, a courier, a mother, a driver, a labor union, a small studio, etc., as long as you have a smartphone, you will not be subject to the traditional work system. restrictions and enjoy the additional benefits brought by part-time work. Baidu public testing platform, public testing, small tasks, gift certificates and prizes Baidu Crowdsourcing App is a new form of part-time job platform under Baidu Zhongce (test.baidu.com), which is convenient for users to take pictures, collect voices, record videos, etc. to make part-time jobs. Whether you are a college student, an office worker, a freelancer, a courier, a mother, a driver with more free time, or a trade union, a small studio, etc., as long as you have a smart phone, you can avoid the traditional work system. constraints and enjoy the extra benefits brought by part-time jobs.
Website: test.baidu.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 百度众测. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.