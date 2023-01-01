AccuWeather Inc. is an American media company that provides commercial weather forecasting services worldwide. AccuWeather was founded in 1962 by Joel N. Myers, then a Pennsylvania State University graduate student working on a master's degree in meteorology. His first customer was a gas company in Pennsylvania. While running his company, Myers also worked as a member of Penn State's meteorology faculty. The company adopted the name "AccuWeather" in 1971. AccuWeather is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania, with offices at 7 World Trade Center in Manhattan in addition to Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Internationally, AccuWeather has offices in Montreal, Dublin, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Mumbai. In 2006, AccuWeather acquired WeatherData, Inc. of Wichita. Renamed AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions in 2011, the Wichita facility now houses AccuWeather's specialized severe weather forecasters.

Website: accuweather.com

