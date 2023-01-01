WebCatalogWebCatalog
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

accuweather.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the AccuWeather app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

AccuWeather Inc. is an American media company that provides commercial weather forecasting services worldwide. AccuWeather was founded in 1962 by Joel N. Myers, then a Pennsylvania State University graduate student working on a master's degree in meteorology. His first customer was a gas company in Pennsylvania. While running his company, Myers also worked as a member of Penn State's meteorology faculty. The company adopted the name "AccuWeather" in 1971. AccuWeather is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania, with offices at 7 World Trade Center in Manhattan in addition to Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Internationally, AccuWeather has offices in Montreal, Dublin, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Mumbai. In 2006, AccuWeather acquired WeatherData, Inc. of Wichita. Renamed AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions in 2011, the Wichita facility now houses AccuWeather's specialized severe weather forecasters.

Website: accuweather.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AccuWeather. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

BGE

BGE

bge.com

State Bank of India

State Bank of India

onlinesbi.sbi

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

EchoSpan

EchoSpan

echospan.com

Tissot

Tissot

tissotwatches.com

National Weather Service

National Weather Service

weather.gov

TikTok

TikTok

tiktok.com

Coupa

Coupa

coupa.com

Sohu

Sohu

sohu.com

Infraspeak

Infraspeak

new.infraspeak.com

TradeStation Web Trading

TradeStation Web Trading

webtrading.tradestation.com

SKECHERS

SKECHERS

skechers.com