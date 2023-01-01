Rush Race Motocross is a 2D motorcycle game in which you will have to make your way across the Rocky Mountains as fast as possible. Drive over rocks, through caves and across wooden bridges to make it to the end of the level. Be careful though! One crash and it's back to the start. Each level has a time challenge to beat. Get to the end of the level within the set time and you will get 3 starts for that level. Can you beat all levels, get all the stars and become the best dirtbike racer?

網站： poki.com

