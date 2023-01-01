Pylon is a puzzle game that revolutionizes the classic Tetris experience by introducing multiple playing fields! Unlike traditional Tetris, Pylon offers four playing fields in different directions, allowing you to position shapes freely across them. Each field offers various multipliers that change along with the gameplay, so you need to plan the shapes strategically for better scores! With two distinct modes to choose from, you can progress steadily in Level mode or test your skills in Survival mode to achieve the highest score ever. Challenge your friends to see who can build the tallest pylon while getting more points!

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Pylon 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。