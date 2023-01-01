Pixel Puzzle is a retro puzzle game in which you have to put the pixels in the right place to form a picture! After accidentally setting of a bomb, Clippy's entire pixel art collection has been scrambled. And he was so attached to it as well! You'll have to help him to put them all back together. With over 200 different puzzles to solve, there's always something to do. You can also admire your pixel art in Disco mode. Don't worry if you get stuck! You can always ask for a helpful hint. Prove that you're a real pixel artist and put Clippy's collection back together!

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Pixel Puzzles 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。