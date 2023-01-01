Pixel Puzzles
網站： poki.com
Pixel Puzzle is a retro puzzle game in which you have to put the pixels in the right place to form a picture! After accidentally setting of a bomb, Clippy's entire pixel art collection has been scrambled. And he was so attached to it as well! You'll have to help him to put them all back together. With over 200 different puzzles to solve, there's always something to do. You can also admire your pixel art in Disco mode. Don't worry if you get stuck! You can always ask for a helpful hint. Prove that you're a real pixel artist and put Clippy's collection back together!
