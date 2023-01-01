Detective Dan is a thinking game where you embody the role of a clever detective! Use your keen intellect to help different people and address their needs. Investigate any suspicious areas by clicking on them, gather potentially useful items, and place them in the correct spots to solve the puzzle! Do not forget to use your magnifier to thoroughly examine every nook and cranny, as hidden coins might surprise you! Even the smartest detective could use some help occasionally, so click the tips button for some hints! Who is ready to become the greatest Detective Dan?

