Based on neuroscience and psychology: Our games are based on decades studies and research papers in neuroscience and psychology. Every plot of our games are strongly related with theories and psychological concepts. Validated: Our games are validated and tested in real recruiting processes. Results from our games are highly correlated with traditional tests Towards future, not past: It is not about “It is not about what they have done in the past?” but “What they can accomplish in the future?” Resume vs Games: The probability of predicting someone’s future performance based on CV is 13%

網站： metacog.mn

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Metacog 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。