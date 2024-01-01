替代項 - VRChat
Spatial
spatial.io
跳入空間查看無數的元宇宙畫廊、空間和活動。在手掌中體驗虛擬宇宙。您可以從任何地方參與！ 探索藝術家和企業家的精心創作。與專家、朋友會面，並與來自世界各地的 Spatial 社群聯繫，參加文化活動。 創建一個看起來像你的頭像。然後開始免費建立自己的畫廊！
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR：利用 XR 解決方案徹底改變未來 公司概述 SynergyXR 坐落在充滿活力的丹麥奧胡斯市，是擴展現實 (XR) 領域的創新燈塔。源自於對製造和能源領域的深刻理解，我們已發展成為一支強大的力量，專門致力於將擴增實境和虛擬實境工具帶入商業技術的最前沿。我們的專業知識不僅在於制定未來的解決方案；還在於制定未來的解決方案。它使它們易於訪問且實用，以滿足當今動態的業務需求。尖端功能 在 SynergyXR，我們不僅創造工具；我們還會創造工具。我們正在塑造體驗。我們的產品不僅僅是軟體；它們是通往互動和協作新維度的門戶。我們的 XR 解決方案專注於使用者友好的介面和強大的功能，可無縫...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela 為遠距工作、學習和活動建立引人入勝的虛擬世界。 Virbela 由行為心理學家團隊於 2012 年創立，其使命是幫助組織和人們在遠端優先的未來中蓬勃發展。憑藉具有深度社交和協作功能的沉浸式 3D 空間，Virbela 將線上業務和麵對面體驗帶入生活，同時使遠端團隊能夠更加緊密地聯繫和提高工作效率。 Virbela 由 eXp World Holdings, Inc.（納斯達克股票代號：EXPI）所有。要參觀我們的虛擬辦公室、教室、活動空間等，請造訪 Virbela.com 並在 Twitter 和 LinkedIn 上關注我們。
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom 是數位協作和參與的下一代發展——一個完全可自訂的 3D 環境，專為滿足您的所有虛擬需求而建置。新的工作世界不再是您所陷入的 2D 視訊會議地獄。它是一種身臨其境的數位體驗，可增強聯繫、協作和溝通能力。遠程並不一定意味著遠離——創造一個人們願意參與的世界。 Breakroom 領先的 Metaverse 平台充滿了強大的功能和功能，讓不可能成為可能。它使您可以輕鬆地立即創建和自訂自己的品牌虛擬世界，適合所有類型的受眾參與。從數位工作空間、會議和虛擬教室到電影節、新書發表會和社交活動，Breakroom 可以讓您靈活地完成這一切。您甚至可以在幾分鐘內建立一個連結到內建市場的電子...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi 是一款針對 AEC 產業的沉浸式 VR 產品，支援即時協作體驗 3D 建模軟體和建築軟體的設計。