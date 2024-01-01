Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstractions (streaming, turn-based) * Conversation functionality (endpointing, emotion tracking) * Integrations to all of the best speech-to-text/text-to-speech providers * Cross-platform support (telephony, web, Zoom)

網站： vocode.dev

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Vocode 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。