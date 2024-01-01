Vocode

Vocode

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： vocode.dev

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Vocode」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstractions (streaming, turn-based) * Conversation functionality (endpointing, emotion tracking) * Integrations to all of the best speech-to-text/text-to-speech providers * Cross-platform support (telephony, web, Zoom)
目錄:
Productivity
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

網站： vocode.dev

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Vocode 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Together AI

Together AI

together.ai

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Chooch

Chooch

chooch.ai

Katonic.ai

Katonic.ai

katonic.ai

BentoCloud

BentoCloud

bentoml.com

Vext

Vext

vextapp.com

PromptPrivacy

PromptPrivacy

promptprivacy.com

Promptly

Promptly

trypromptly.com

Predibase

Predibase

predibase.com

您可能也會喜歡

AssemblyAI

AssemblyAI

assemblyai.com

Voicetapp

Voicetapp

voicetapp.com

Dictalogic

Dictalogic

dictalogic.com

Resemble.ai

Resemble.ai

resemble.ai

Transcribe

Transcribe

transcribe.wreally.com

Typecast

Typecast

typecast.ai

Wavel AI

Wavel AI

wavel.ai

Uberduck

Uberduck

uberduck.ai

dupdub

dupdub

dupdub.com

LumenVox

LumenVox

lumenvox.com

Dictanote

Dictanote

dictanote.co

PlayHT

PlayHT

play.ht

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.