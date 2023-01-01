Ventla is an all-in-one event platform designed to simplify and encourage interaction and engagement while providing real-time insight on participant behavior. With full-cycle event tools like registration, native mobile app, web-based virtual venue and live streaming - Ventla lets you create, deliver and manage any type of event, whether in-person or virtual, from one easy-to-use management panel.

目錄 :

網站： ventla.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Ventla 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。