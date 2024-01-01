替代項 - Tumblr
Feedly（風格化為 feedly）是一個新聞聚合應用程序，適用於運行 iOS 和 Android 的各種 Web 瀏覽器和行動裝置。它也可以作為基於雲端的服務提供。它從各種線上來源編譯新聞提要，供用戶自訂並與其他人分享。 Feedly 由 DevHD 於 2008 年首次發布。
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite是一個社群媒體管理平台，由Ryan Holmes於2008年創建。該系統的使用者介面採用儀表板的形式，支援Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn和YouTube的社群網路整合。 Hootsuite 總部位於溫哥華，在多倫多、布加勒斯特和墨西哥城等 13 個地點擁有近 1,000 名員工。該公司在超過 175 個國家擁有超過 1,600 萬用戶。
Planoly
planoly.com
透過電腦和手機管理、規劃和安排您的 Instagram 貼文。建立一個有凝聚力的 Instagram 來源並管理多個 Instagram 帳戶。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
透過 Sprout Social 重新構想社群媒體如何發展您的業務。查看我們的社群媒體管理工具的實際應用。立即開始您自己的免費試用。
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio 提供了一個內容發現工具，讓內容管理部落格和社群媒體輕鬆適合任何利基或市場的企業。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能夠在一個地方捕捉客戶、產品、品牌和員工體驗洞察並採取行動。
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
感覺就像是行銷團隊的工具。 Tailwind 可以自動化社群媒體行銷中最困難的部分，以便您可以更聰明、更快地成長。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
一款易於使用的社群媒體管理軟體，可讓您保持井然有序、節省時間並輕鬆管理收件匣、發布、報告、監控和團隊協作工具。
Sendible
sendible.com
在社群媒體上提升您的品牌故事。與您的客戶和團隊合作，在每個平台上規劃、發布和衡量內容的成功。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch 是一家數位消費者情報公司，總部位於英國布萊頓。 Brandwatch 銷售六種不同的產品：Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews 和 BuzzSumo。 Brandwatch Consumer Research 是一種「自助應用程式」或軟體即服務，它對社交媒體資料進行存檔，以便為公司提供資訊和追蹤特定細分市場以分析其品牌線上形象的方法。該工具的覆蓋範圍包括部落格、新聞網站、論壇、影片、評論、圖像和社交網絡，包括 Twitter、Facebook、Instagram 和 Reddit。使用者可以使用文字和圖像搜尋...
Awario
awario.com
免費開始品牌監控！追蹤網路資源上的提及，分析您的競爭對手，監控您的利基影響者，並在社交網路上尋找潛在客戶！
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. 是一家基於雲端的自助式商業智慧應用軟體公司，總部位於加州洛杉磯。該公司以創建業務儀表板應用程式而聞名，該應用程式旨在分析、轉換和報告來自不同整合商業智慧來源的數據。它是一款免費增值應用程序，用於在一個地方追蹤和監控所有業務指標。雖然其核心市場仍位於美國，但 Cyfe 一直在全球擴張，目前在全球 15 個國家開展業務。
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker 是一款非常強大的社群媒體分析工具和社群媒體監控工具，受到全球品牌和代理商的推薦。
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
透過為您的團隊提供的獨家見解和一流的管理工具，擴大您的 Instagram、Facebook、Twitter 和 LinkedIn 影響力。開始 14 天免費試用。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole 是一家主題標籤分析和社交媒體分析公司，為 Twitter、Instagram 和 Facebook 提供帶有主題標籤追蹤的即時數據。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何幫助公關和行銷團隊監控新聞和社群媒體的媒體報導並增強品牌管理。
Dataminr
dataminr.com
客戶依靠 Dataminr 的人工智慧平台來獲取高影響事件和新興風險的早期訊號，從而充滿信心地做出反應並更有效地管理危機
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
無需安裝應用程式即可查看任何人的 Instagram 活動。使用 Snoopreport Instagram 活動追蹤器查看某人在 Instagram 上喜歡和關注的內容
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 讓您即時存取網路上有關您品牌的提及。
eclincher
eclincher.com
發現 eclincher，您唯一需要的社交媒體管理平台！征服社群媒體的壓力並控制您的社群媒體行銷任務！
Mention
mention.com
取得一體化工具，讓您能夠傾聽受眾的意見、發布精彩的貼文並回覆客戶。
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
在社群媒體上與客戶進行大規模互動。 Statusbrew 是一款社群媒體參與工具，可統一您的社群收件匣、將您的團隊聚集在一起並建立自動化工作流程。而且，還有更多。
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
一流的電視、廣播、新聞、播客和社群媒體監控服務，以及業界最準確的媒體聯絡資料庫。
Sociality.io
sociality.io
團隊管理社群媒體管道所需的一切。 建立可擴展的協作工作流程來安排內容、分析績效、管理參與度和監控競爭對手。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
優化數位客戶旅程。 Emplifi 的客戶體驗軟體和社群媒體管理軟體的統一平台縮小了 CX 差距。
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
找到效果最好的內容。與重要的影響者合作。 利用我們的內容洞察來產生想法、創建高效能內容、監控您的表現並識別影響者。 BuzzSumo 提供 8b 篇文章、4,200 萬個網站、300t 參與度、50 萬名記者和 4.92 億個問題的內容行銷數據，為超過 50 萬行銷人員的策略提供支援。
SentiOne
sentione.com
透過對話語音機器人和聊天機器人探索基於人工智慧的線上聆聽和客戶服務自動化的未來。
Exolyt
exolyt.com
領先的 TikTok 分析工具，可協助企業分析 TikTok 帳戶、取得富有洞察力的報告並匯出資料。
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions 挖掘互聯網的每個角落，以查找有關任何人或任何事物的所有品牌提及。將其用於品牌和媒體監控、競爭對手間諜、聲譽管理、網路和社交監聽等等！
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B 社群媒體管理平台，用於管理、監控和衡量您的所有社群媒體活動。實現您的 B2B 行銷目標。預約演示。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi 是多地點品牌的行銷平台。我們幫助 Ace Hardware、Sport Clips 和 Anytime Fitness 等企業透過每個行銷管道與當地受眾建立聯繫。
Khoros
khoros.com
我們的軟體透過建立和擴展數位護理、社交行銷和品牌社群來幫助您提供最佳的客戶體驗。點擊開始！
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial 是一款社群媒體管理解決方案，適用於擁有多個地點和個人資料的企業。透過一個集中平台管理您的所有發布、廣告、參與、評論和報告 MavSocial 為多地點企業提供了一種獨特的能力，可以快速、輕鬆地創建針對地理定位的 Facebook 廣告。 MavSocial 支援 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google Business Profiles 和 Tumblr。
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
透過更好的對話來發展您的品牌。 透過社群媒體上更好的對話管理來保護您的品牌並培養繁榮的線上社群。
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
了解公眾如何參與任何主題。 分析並報告超過 7 年的網路和社群媒體公眾參與數據。
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
通訊團隊的即時媒體監控。 將網路和社交內容的即時提要與公眾參與數據相結合，以識別和預測重要的內容
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES 提供資料科學功能，為使用者揭示資訊智能，以獲得推動產業創新和推動績效的見解。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受眾並獲得更好的行銷結果、社群媒體結果、影響者結果、媒體策略、成長策略或廣告支出回報所需的一切。 將消費者細分和文化洞察置於策略的中心，讓您的團隊能夠以前所未有的方式了解受眾。 了解什麼能激勵您的受眾、感動他們並影響他們。
Reputation
reputation.com
互動的世界需要行動平台。將評論、按讚、清單、評論和點擊的回饋轉化為您的競爭優勢。
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...