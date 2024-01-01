TrueClaim
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： trytrueclaim.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「TrueClaim」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
TrueClaim processes all payments between healthcare providers and companies that self-fund their insurance. Unlike incumbents, TrueClaim uses newly available data and AI to save companies 7% of their healthcare costs.
網站： trytrueclaim.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 TrueClaim 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。