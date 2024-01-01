Tekpon is a software aggregator and lead generation website. First of all, Tekpon's purpose is to help individuals and organizations make informed decisions about the software products, help them reduce cost, and create a proper must needed software stack. Second, it aims to help software companies promote and reach buyers in a professional and informative manner. Last, Tekpon wants to innovate the software lead generation niche with a new and innovative way of retaining and helping both users and providers. Meaning, service providers can offer both bespoken deals for users, interact with them directly and help them on the platform, and last but not least, share detailed information about functionality, pricing, and upcoming features. Furthermore, our long-term goal is to become the world's largest software encyclopedia.

