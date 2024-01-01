Bookkeeping Services Providers - 最受歡迎的應用程式
Bookkeeping services aid in maintaining business organization by documenting daily financial transactions. These providers, also referred to as bookkeepers, meticulously record financial data including expenses, income, debt, and petty cash. Unlike accounting services, which offer financial guidance, bookkeepers solely focus on recording transactions. While many accounting firms include bookkeeping as part of their services, there are also independent providers specializing in this field. Typically, these entities offer online platforms for clients to submit financial data like receipts and bills for processing. Bookkeepers commonly employ spreadsheets, databases, and accounting software, facilitating businesses with electronic access to their records. Such services are particularly popular among smaller businesses that may not engage accounting firms on a regular basis.
提議新的應用程式
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks 是由 Intuit 開發和銷售的會計軟體包。 QuickBooks 產品主要針對中小型企業，提供本地會計應用程式以及接受企業付款、管理和支付帳單以及薪資功能的基於雲端的版本。
Osome
osome.com
我們將您從手工會計中解放出來，理清電子商務，並成立公司。在您發展業務的同時，讓我們的專家處理發票、報告和稅務事宜
Bookkeeper360
bookkeeper360.com
Bookkeeper360 是中小型企業的 Quickbooks 和 Xero 簿記、會計和諮詢解決方案。
Pilot
pilot.com
專注於您的業務，了解我們的專業簿記員在軟體超能力的幫助下，正在照顧您的帳簿。
Zeni
zeni.ai
人工智慧驅動的新創公司財務團隊。 透過 Zeni 的智慧簿記、會計和 CFO 服務，解鎖即時財務洞察和全方位服務的財務團隊。
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro 是一個成長平台，它將專家人才社群和企業聚集在一起，以應對眼前的挑戰並制定長期成功的計劃。憑藉專有的人工智慧技術和深入的行業專業知識，Paro 為企業匹配最合適的專家和解決方案，以解決問題並推動成長。我們的精英財務和會計專家群體為客戶提供一系列服務，從簿記和會計到高度專業化的企業發展和策略諮詢。透過利用人力和技術的力量，帕羅使企業和專業人士能夠追求有意義的工作，甚至超越他們最崇高的目標。
Fincent
fincent.com
體驗無縫的財務管理。簡化 ✓ 簿記 ✓ 報稅 ✓ 發票和付款 ✓ 費用追蹤等。預約演示！
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero 是一家提供會計和財務軟體的會計軟體和服務公司。 inDinero 由 Jessica Mah、Andy Su 和 Andrea Barrica 於 2009 年創立，於 2010 年從創業孵化器 Y Combinator 畢業。2018 年 5 月 8 日，inDinero 收購了總部位於聖荷西的 tempCFO 公司。 2019 年 2 月 1 日，inDinero 收購了第二家公司 mAccounting，這是一家位於印第安納波利斯的會計和稅務公司。
Ceterus
ceterus.com
自動化就在這裡——讓它成為您會計的一部分！ 無論您是小型企業企業家還是支持小型企業的註冊會計師事務所，您都需要自動化才能在當今的市場中競爭。 Ceterus 結合了簿記和報告流程中自動化步驟的技術，從而降低了成本、提高了準確性並縮短了結帳時間。我們的客戶和合作夥伴依賴我們的技術，以便他們可以專注於自己的業務和客戶。 為您的會計帶來自動化，而無需中斷您的業務。
Profit Matters
profitmatters.co
Profit Matters Bookkeeping ensures your financial statements are accurate every single month. We love entrepreneurs and understand their pains. Accurate financials lead to better decisions and in turn better profits.
Digits
digits.com
Digits is accounting, reimagined. Picture clean books, powerful insights, and intuitive reports all delivered right as the month ends (not 2-3 weeks late!) at half the cost of any traditional firm. Digits has built the first modern accounting platform in 20+ years, designed from the ground up to aut...
CoCountant
cocountant.com
CoCountant offers comprehensive, fully managed bookkeeping and accounting solutions to startups and small businesses in the US. With our fixed-price plans, you know exactly what you're paying, giving you great value without any surprises. Our use of the latest technology and a team of certified expe...
BlueMeg
bluemeg.com
With BlueMeg, corporate governance doesn't have to be a hassle. The BlueMeg Console is the global operating system for corporate data. Give your clients and staff a secure, cloud-based platform to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming task of paperwork and digitize your corporate governance and s...
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings...
Xendoo
xendoo.com
Xendoo provides full-service bookkeeping and tax solutions for business owners needing financial peace of mind. Our dedicated expert team of bookkeepers and CPAs reviews your business expenses with a tax-saving lens. Monthly subscription packages start at just $395/month for basic bookkeeping. In ad...
Counto
mycounto.com
Counto (https://mycounto.com) is a fintech accounting company that uses proprietary AI technology - from accounting automation to tax optimisation, to bill payments and spend management - to make compliance a breeze for small businesses. Founded in 2019, it is our mission to help entrepreneurs thriv...
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...