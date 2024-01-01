Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

網站： stacksync.cloud

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Stacksync」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Stacksync powers real-time and bidirectional data synchronization between CRMs (e.g. Salesforce, Hubspot or SAP) and databases (e.g. Postgres, Google BigQuery,...). Edits made in your CRM will instantly update in your Database, and vice-versa. To set up a sync, users simply have to connect the two chosen apps in one click and select the tables they want to sync, no-code! Stacksync reduces implementation delays from months to minutes for CRM integration projects and removes all the complexity behind CRM new feature development. We show a 90% improvement on delivery time and budget.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Stacksync 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

