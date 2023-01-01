What is SessionStack? SessionStack is an AI-enhanced Digital Experience Analytics platform based on best-in-class session recording technology that allows e-commerce businesses to identify where customers are getting stuck and dropping off, and what conversion opportunities are being missed. The insights generated by the platform serve as a fast track to improving the entire user experience with data-backed conversion rate optimization. SessionStackAI, our proprietary machine-learning model, is the ideal partner for all e-commerce decision makers who are laser-focused on revenue. SessionStackAI blends qualitative and quantitative user data to provide the full picture of any website or mobile app interaction. The platform’s auto-capture capabilities and retroactive data history help ensure that there are no gaps in the analysis, identifying any friction points or new conversion opportunities as you go. What are SessionStack’s core features? Our industry-first AI capability - SessionStackAI, is backed up by best-in-class session recording and replay, instrumentation-free conversion funnels, user segmentation & segment trends, and error monitoring. SessionStack also offers co-browsing and live session collaboration. To put it simply: - AI-enhanced session data processing that gives you actionable conversion rate optimization tips - Auto capture of session data, covering iframes (same or cross-origin) & pop-ups - Zero performance impact for the end user and the app - Sensitive data management, data masking, network requests scrubbing, etc. - Private by default

