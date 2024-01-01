WebCatalog

Loop54

Loop54

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： loop54.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Loop54」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the work of thousands of rules. Letting you automatically personalise the user experience, fast. Site-search Turn your search box into a helpful sales associate – without the overbearing hovering. - Predictive personalisation - Autocomplete - Learning new words - Spellcheck - Automated ranking & sorting - Content search - Dynamic faceting - Related results Our search increases AOV and conversion rate by 30% on average. Some customers we work with are Not On The High Street, Webhallen, Office Depot among others.

目錄:

Productivity
企業搜尋軟體

網站： loop54.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Loop54 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Google Cloud Search

Google Cloud Search

cloudsearch.google.com

Qatalog

Qatalog

qatalog.com

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

Command E

Command E

getcommande.com

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Search.io

Search.io

search.io

Yext

Yext

yext.com

nuclia

nuclia

nuclia.com

Aiven

Aiven

aiven.io

Glean

Glean

glean.com

您可能也會喜歡

AddSearch

AddSearch

addsearch.com

ExpertRec

ExpertRec

expertrec.com

Site Search 360

Site Search 360

sitesearch360.com

Klevu

Klevu

klevu.com

네이버 데이터랩

네이버 데이터랩

datalab.naver.com

Lightbox Search

Lightbox Search

lightboxsearch.com

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

luigisbox.com

Oncrawl

Oncrawl

oncrawl.com

Knowi

Knowi

knowi.com

Reactful

Reactful

reactful.com

Answerbase

Answerbase

answerbase.com

Leadoo

Leadoo

leadoo.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.