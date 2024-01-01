Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Quantic」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Quantic Labs - a new kind of data provider for Sales teams. Personalized, real time, and reliable. Quantic helps salespeople generate better pipeline. Quantic researches your book of business and presents buying signals, insights, and pipeline opportunities. This helps reps target the right people, at the right time, with the right messaging.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Quantic 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

