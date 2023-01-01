WebCatalog

MeetRecord

MeetRecord

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： meetrecord.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「MeetRecord」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales reps performed, and get recommendations on what can be improved. Personalized AI Coaching -- The AI-generated personalized coaching programs that mimic your best-performing salespeople. Track progress and evaluate adherence to the program using call transcripts and AI. CRM Automation -- Generate automated call and deal summaries, capture customer requirements, and follow-up emails, and make note of customer feedback using AI. Send these to your CRM or share them with the right team directly from your MeetRecord dashboard.

網站： meetrecord.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 MeetRecord 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Gong.io

Gong.io

gong.io

Salesloft

Salesloft

salesloft.com

Clari

Clari

clari.com

Kizen

Kizen

kizen.com

Groove

Groove

groove.co

Jiminny

Jiminny

jiminny.com

Syncari

Syncari

syncari.com

Aviso

Aviso

aviso.com

Klearly

Klearly

klearly.com

Inselligence

Inselligence

inselligence.com

SkyGeni

SkyGeni

skygeni.com

您可能也會喜歡

Momentum

Momentum

momentum.io

Wonderway Coach

Wonderway Coach

wonderway.io

Avoma

Avoma

avoma.com

Pipeline CRM

Pipeline CRM

pipelinecrm.com

Aircover.ai

Aircover.ai

aircover.ai

Sybill

Sybill

sybill.ai

Koncert

Koncert

koncert.com

Sphiros

Sphiros

sphiros.com

Aviso

Aviso

aviso.com

Alyce

Alyce

alyce.com

Jiminny

Jiminny

jiminny.com

Upnify CRM

Upnify CRM

upnify.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.