Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible cost. Built by the team that created the internal AI platforms at Apple and Uber, Predibase is fast, efficient, and scalable for any size job. Predibase pairs an easy to use declarative interface with high-end GPU capacity on serverless managed infra for training and serving, providing engineers with a solution for the complete ML lifecycle. Most importantly, Predibase is built on open-source foundations, including Ludwig and LoRAX, and can be deployed in your private cloud so all of your data and models stay in your control. In production with both Fortune 500 and high growth companies, Predibase is helping engineering teams deliver AI driven value back to their organization in days, not months.
目錄:
Software Development
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

網站： predibase.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Predibase 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

