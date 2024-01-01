Popupsland is the first web-based app that enables companies to create, customize and place carbon reduction popups on their websites. By leveraging the power of Popupsland, businesses can create highly engaging and interactive carbon-offsetting popups that capture the attention of their website visitors and encourage them to take action. Whether they are looking to collect leads, boost engagement, gather valuable feedback from customers, or are in need to become a greener business while achieving different marketing objectives, Popupsland offers 27+ different pre-built popups to help them achieve these goals.

