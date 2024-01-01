Ping

Ping

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： ping.tm

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Ping」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Ping: The Ultimate Task Manager for Managers & Teams! Organize & Achieve More: - Simple Mode: Easily organize tasks and to-dos with the most user-friendly UI. Get your team on board without any hassle! - Advanced Mode: Plan and prioritize your to-dos for Today, Soon, or Later, streamlining your management process. - AI-Powered Task Recording: Turn your spoken ideas into organized tasks with advanced AI technology. Enhance Team Productivity: - Projects & Groups: Manage and organize projects with ease. Set dependencies, assign tasks, and collaborate effectively. - Effortless Task Allocation: Delegate tasks one-on-one, optimizing your team’s workflow without complex setups. Stay Ahead of Deadlines: - Task Scheduling: Postpone tasks to specific future dates, ensuring you never miss important deadlines. - Smart Notifications: Get relevant alerts focused on what's crucial in your tasks, enhancing your productivity. - Convenient Widget: Instantly access and manage your to-dos with a handy widget on your phone. Innovative Features for Peak Efficiency: - AI Task Assistant: Benefit from AI assistance in titling tasks, breaking them down, and providing step-by-step guidance. - Essential Tools: Keep everything in check with deadlines, reminders, checklists, attachments, notes, chat, and repeating tasks. - Slack Integration: Turn messages into tasks effortlessly, keeping your team’s communication and organization in sync. Why Ping? - Tailored for Managers & Teams: Ideal for leaders and teams who value efficiency and simplicity in task management. - Effective & Intuitive: Experience the perfect balance of straightforward and advanced features, catering to both basic and comprehensive task management needs. Start with Ping Today: Transform how you manage tasks and to-dos. Join the community of professionals excelling with Ping!

網站： ping.tm

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Ping 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

Flow-e

Flow-e

flow-e.com

Rindle

Rindle

rindle.com

Hive

Hive

hive.com

Plaky

Plaky

plaky.com

Cerri

Cerri

cerri.com

Workast

Workast

workast.com

nTask

nTask

ntaskmanager.com

Social Shared

Social Shared

socialshared.com

Tameday

Tameday

tameday.com

Nutcache

Nutcache

nutcache.com

SenseHawk

SenseHawk

sensehawk.com

Caflou

Caflou

caflou.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策