網站： outlynk.com

Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use it to aid discovery of your work, brand or business. Once you've set up your Outlynk Premium account and added all your links, simply copy your unique Outlynk URL (i.e owsm.ly/yourname) and paste it into the 'Website’ field of your Instagram or Twitter bio, or share it in Facebook posts and YouTube Videos. Then, all you need to do is update your Linktree links - you never have to change the link in your bio again!

目錄:

Business
網址縮短器

網站： outlynk.com

