Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra

