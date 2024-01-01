Olive
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： olive.app
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Olive」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Experience the future of IT decision-making and software sourcing with Olive. Olive is the only software sourcing platform that combines the power of AI with human expertise to help you make better decisions. Olive's platform empowers you to centralize your RFx process, collect insights, evaluate responses, compare vendors and collaborate in a unified digital workspace. Olive simplifies the complex process of sourcing and evaluating enterprise technology and software solutions. By analyzing your business requirements, Olive presents you with a curated list of the most suitable software options, significantly reducing the time it takes to make a selection. With Olive, you can expect enhanced collaboration among essential stakeholders which helps to mitigate delays caused by miscommunication, outdated processes, conflicting priorities, and alignment issues. As a result, Olive users experience faster timelines when it comes to implementing new enterprise technology solutions. With Olive, you can make informed IT decisions confidently, knowing that you have a comprehensive and objective view of the software landscape. It eliminates biases, presents you with accurate insights, and empowers you to choose software that drives your business forward.
目錄:
網站： olive.app
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Olive 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。