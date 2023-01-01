With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business requirements to awarding suppliers and managing contracts - plan your RFx processes and invite, assess and negotiate with suppliers all within our cloud-based platform. Everything you need for your sourcing process: Pre-Qualification Build custom supplier onboarding questionnaires and engage confidently with the right suppliers every time. RFx Standardize your Requests, keep your communication in one place and evaluate your suppliers with ease. eAuctions Save hours of negotiation time – and reduce your spend significantly – by inviting suppliers to compete online, in real-time. Contract Management Create contracts from your awarded RFx and experience efficient and auditable source-to-contract processes. Management Reporting Actionable and informative insights on your RFx processes – enabling you to make informed sourcing decisions. AI Supplier Discovery Tell us your requirements, hit search and explore a list of new suppliers in just minutes. Integrations Fast, cost effective and resilient, we make integrations easy – and can integrate into any modern software. Get ready to simplify your source to contract processes enabling you to save time, reduce spend and transact with confidence.

