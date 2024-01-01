Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique IP enables you to accurately transform multiple repos at once and safely leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to improve your code.

網站： moderne.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Moderne 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。