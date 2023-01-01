Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. Sales leadership teams use Minoa to enable their team to build consistent and formulaic business cases that align with modern buying committees.

網站： minoa.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Minoa 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。