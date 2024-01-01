WebCatalog

Mercury

Mercury

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： mercury.ai

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Mercury」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Mercury is an easy-to-use, AI-based messaging and live-chat platform for customer experience automation. It enables businesses to provide impactful customer experiences with measurable outcomes on website chat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Using conversational AI to take the burden of repetitive service requests off customer-facing teams, Mercury frees up live agents to focus on more complex use cases. Code-free integrations with CRM providers, e-commerce platforms, and conversation design tools allow for an easy connection with Mercury. It gives non-technical teams the ability to build sophisticated service automation with minimal setup overhead and quick time-to-market, and without per-seat charges for live-chat support agents.

目錄:

Business
智慧虛擬助理軟體

網站： mercury.ai

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Mercury 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

您可能也會喜歡

JivoChat

JivoChat

jivochat.com

DigitalGenius

DigitalGenius

digitalgenius.com

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Gist

Gist

getgist.com

Provide Support

Provide Support

providesupport.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Social Intents

Social Intents

socialintents.com

Userlike

Userlike

userlike.com

Zowie

Zowie

getzowie.com

Cognigy

Cognigy

cognigy.com

lphachat

lphachat

alphachat.ai

konversable

konversable

konversable.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.