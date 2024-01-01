Mercury is an easy-to-use, AI-based messaging and live-chat platform for customer experience automation. It enables businesses to provide impactful customer experiences with measurable outcomes on website chat, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Using conversational AI to take the burden of repetitive service requests off customer-facing teams, Mercury frees up live agents to focus on more complex use cases. Code-free integrations with CRM providers, e-commerce platforms, and conversation design tools allow for an easy connection with Mercury. It gives non-technical teams the ability to build sophisticated service automation with minimal setup overhead and quick time-to-market, and without per-seat charges for live-chat support agents.

網站： mercury.ai

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Mercury 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。