Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to these classic features, users have access to a comprehensive medialist of journalists and a press center for easy creation and distribution of press releases.

目錄 :

網站： mediaboard.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Mediaboard 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。