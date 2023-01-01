WebCatalog

Measured

Measured

還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： measured.com

使用 WebCatalog 上「Measured」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Voted #1 Measurement/Analytics technology by AdExchanger and awarded Best Attribution Tool by Digiday, Measured helps brands grow by measuring incremental media contribution to desired performance results. Through a transparent experimentation approach that is always learning, Measured delivers ongoing actionable insights for marketers to increase efficiency and scale media for maximum growth. Experiments are powered by Measured's privacy compliant Marketing Data Warehouse. Capture up to 30% marketing efficiency. Powered by incrementality measurement.

網站： measured.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Measured 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

Google Marketing Platform

Google Marketing Platform

google.com

Optimo

Optimo

askoptimo.com

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

Windsor.ai

Windsor.ai

windsor.ai

Windsor.ai Charts

Windsor.ai Charts

windsor.ai

Veritone

Veritone

veritone.com

TrackMaven

TrackMaven

trackmaven.com

SocialPilot

SocialPilot

socialpilot.co

listingcopy.ai

listingcopy.ai

listingcopy.ai

Lifesight

Lifesight

lifesight.io

Singular

Singular

singular.net

AdRoll

AdRoll

adroll.com

產品

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.