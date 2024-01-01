WebCatalog

Lumenore

Lumenore

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： lumenore.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Lumenore」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Lumenore helps businesses turn data into actionable business intelligence with the power of AI, natural language querying, and predictive analytics. With industry-specific solutions embedded in a powerful BI platform, Lumenore turns your raw data into accurate insights. Ensure seamless data integration, enable modern business storytelling, and encourage advanced insight discovery. Create an all-in-one data universe for effective decision-making across business functions with Lumenore.

目錄:

Business
嵌入式商業智慧軟體

網站： lumenore.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Lumenore 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Observable

Observable

observablehq.com

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

Cube

Cube

cubeanywhere.com

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy

microstrategy.com

您可能也會喜歡

Bold BI

Bold BI

boldbi.com

Pecan

Pecan

pecan.ai

SeekTable

SeekTable

seektable.com

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

Flyx

Flyx

app.flyx.ai

YOMO

YOMO

yomoai.com

Kyligence

Kyligence

kyligence.io

DinMo

DinMo

dinmo.com

Layerbrain

Layerbrain

layerbrain.com

Arena Calibrate

Arena Calibrate

calibrate.thearena.ai

Persado

Persado

persado.com

Octane11

Octane11

octane11.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.