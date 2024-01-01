LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.

目錄 :

網站： loginextsolutions.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 LogiNext 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。