inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a native mobile application dedicated to your event or community. A pioneer in event management technology since 2015, inwink today is a comprehensive, 360° BtoB marketing solution, adopted by more than 180 enterprises, businesses, and organizations. The inwink platform is widely recognized for its functional power and flexibility, scalability and security. More on www.inwink.com/en/

