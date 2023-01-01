Inbox Monster
網站： inboxmonster.com
Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email marketer include: + Inbox Placement + Comprehensive Threat Monitoring + Rendering & Testing + DMARC Management + Engagement Intelligence + Pre- and Post-Send Analytics How we help you win at email: Automated intel: Customize monitoring alerts in minutes, then let important insights on a huge number of variables come to you. So you can not think about deliverability 99.5% of the time. Aggregated visuals: Get easy-to-digest visualizations, with the ability to double-click to the granularity you need, so you can react in real time and be the email hero. Analyzed by an expert: Tailored professional services from an expert who goes deep on your program, serving up proactive, action-oriented advice that goes beyond simple metrics.
