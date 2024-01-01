iAdvize
網站： iadvize.com
iAdvize is the leading conversational platform powered by Generative AI for E-Commerce. iAdvize, the leading conversational platform, enables more than 2,000 e-commerce brands to deploy an immersive customer experience at scale powered by Trusted Generative AI, fostering conversation via messaging throughout the customer journey. Providing a comprehensive solution for pre-sales and customer support, iAdvize has one mission—to connect brands and their customers through meaningful conversations. Major brands like Samsung, Nespresso, OtterBox, Hyundai, and Decathlon have deployed the platform to increase their online revenue, reduce their operational costs, and build customer loyalty and engagement. Established in 2010, iAdvize has 230 employees located across Boston, Paris, Düsseldorf, and Nantes (HQ).
