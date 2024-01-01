Gravitec
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular news you have. Determine readers' interests and share only the most relevant content automatically with the help of RSS to Push. Ask subscribers what they are interested in yourself with the help of the Bell! By the way, Gravitec.net offers 3-level segmentation so you could be as intimate with your readers as possible. Don't forget our extremely easy integration with WordPress. Just install our plugin in a few clicks. No coding required! On average our customers gain 20% additional website traffic. And imagine how much resources can you save by simply automating everything.
