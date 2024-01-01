Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Glimmer is a new way to search massive PDFs using AI. If you've ever dealt with massive PDFs (i.e. over 1,000 pages), you know how broken search can be. You have no choice but to use “Cmd-F” and manually sift through thousands of search results to find specific information. Professionals in construction, law, finance, and healthcare spend hours doing this every day. Glimmer makes searching these large documents 10x easier. When you upload a PDF, Glimmer uses AI to intelligently index your documents. You can then search your PDF in natural language and get answers with verifiable page sources.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Glimmer 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

