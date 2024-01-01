Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather references about a topic from a single view with centralized data search

目錄 :

網站： usefindr.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Findr 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。