GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effective insights about their industry, competitors and customers by using this platform. Businesses also use GapMaps to understand their store’s catchments, identify store catchment gaps & new store opportunities, build regression models to understand the drivers of performance, develop sound analytical processes for estimating sales, and identify and quantify core target customers in possible new catchments. Sectors like Quick-service restaurants, Fast Food, Cafes, Coffee Retail, Fuel, Child Care, Health & Fitness, Retail development, Medical & Health Care and others use GapMaps platform for important business decisions. At present GapMaps is being effectively used by clients in Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nigeria and more.

