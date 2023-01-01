WebCatalog

Fullcast

網站： fullcast.com

Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or months. No spreadsheets required. -> Respond with agility to changing market conditions. -> Spend more time on strategy, rather than configuring separate GTM systems. -> Retain their best performing reps with equitable and transparent territory assignments. -> Make better business decisions by easily modeling complex GTM scenarios. *Key Functionality* --> Territory Management: Design and deploy your sales territory plans all in one place. --> Routing: Ensure that each lead is going to the right place. --> Quotas & Target Setting: Targets and quotas based on AI-driven scenario modeling. --> Data Hygiene: The only RevOps management solution that cleans your data as it's collected. --> Coverage, Capacity & Roles: Plan and execute coverage and sales capacity planning. --> Performance To Plan: Track performance, act on insights, and automatically push changes.

